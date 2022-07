The QPA1008 is an S-band, two-stage variable gain driver amplifier housed in a 5 x 5 mm QFN package. It operates from 2.7 to 3.8 GHz and delivers a P1dB RF output power of 31 dBm with 26 dB of large signal gain and power-added efficiency greater than 30%. Input return loss is 16 dB and bias switching speed is 20 ns.

