The Model SDLVAC-0120-70M successive detection log video amplifier operates between 0.1 and 2 GHz with a dynamic range of 65 to 70 dB, TSS of -67 dBm and video bandwidth of 20 MHz. Rise time is less than 20 ns, fall time is less than 25 ns, and delay is 8 ns. Log slope is 25 mV/dB and accuracy is +/-1 dB over the -60 to 0 dBm RF input range.

QUANTIC PMI

