Circulators from RF Circulator Isolator meet the demands of linear power amplifiers in lower 5G band systems from 3.1 to 5 GHz. They are available in square or round packages with forward power handling of 500 W and reverse power handling of 20 or 30 W depending on the package. All models feature low insertion loss and high isolation with a wide operating temperature range and are available on tape and reel.

