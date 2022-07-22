The HSX Series consists of phase-coherent frequency sources available in frequency configurations from 10 MHz to 3 GHz, 6 GHz, 12 GHz, 24 GHz, and 40 GHz. They have high spectral purity and dynamic range and are available in 1, 2, 3 or 4-channel standard models. Each RF output is driven by an internally loaded synthesizer/attenuator module, and up to four independently tunable synthesizers can be specified per 1U chassis. Average power dissipation is less than 20 W per channel.

