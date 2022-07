The AVLP 150-170 yagi antenna covers 150 to 170 MHz with gain of 9.5 dBi, power handling ability of 500 W, and an operating temperature range of -40° C to 70° C. Front-to-back ratio is 21 dB, VSWR is 1.40:1, and connectors are Type-N female.

