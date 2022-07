Three new 0.5-20 GHz SMA directional couplers featuring 6, 10, and 20 dB coupling with 15 dB minimum directivity, 1.50:1 VSWR, and 25 W output power. Model CS06-25-436/20 is 6 dB of insertion loss of 1.80 dB max, CS10-25-436/20 has 10dB with insertion loss of 1.40 dB max, and CS20-25-436/20 is 20 dB with insertion loss of 0.90 dB max.

PULSAR MICROWAVE

(12)

print