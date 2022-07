The QC-7G18G-SFF-30W is a 90° hybrid coupler that operates from 7 to 18 GHz. Its insertion less is 1.3 dB, maximum VSWR is 1.4:1, isolation is 18 dB, and maximum amplitude balance is +/-0.5 dB. The coupler is housed in an enclosure measuring 1.22 x 0.79 x 0.43″ and has female SMA connectors.

QUANTIC PMI

(14)