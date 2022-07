The CT4432 high-voltage oscilloscope probe has a 10 kV maximum input voltage rating and is cTUVus safety certified. It has a bandwidth of 40 MHz, attenuation factor of 1000x, compensation range of 5 to 50 pF, replaceable tips, insulated BNC connection, and can be used with a DMM using a BNC converter.

