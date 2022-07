These broadband high-gain log periodic antennas cover 790 MHz to 6 GHz and are designed for use in cellular, DAS, WISP, public safety, and IoT applications. They provide gain from 9 to 16 dBi, MIMO capability, and have RG58 pigtails for short patch connections from radio to antenna. The weatherproof radomes are made from ABS plastic for durability and the antenna can be easily installed on masts.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

(10)