Triad’s CubeSat Products Yield Over 16 years of Low Earth Orbit Operating Time

Triad RF Systems’ experience within the CubeSat market has led to their products traveling in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for more than 16 years of combined operating time.

This high accumulation of flight heritage illustrates the company’s proven ability and reliability to meet the stringent size demands and efficiency requirements of the NewSpace industry. Triad’s RF subsystems achieve this by overcoming obstacles found in CubeSat and SmallSat applications, including the extreme temperature cycles of LEO and the shock/vibration exposure associated with space launches and operations.

Triad offers an array of products that are customized for use within space and compatible with both off-the-shelf and customer-designed Software Defined Radios. Their RF amplifiers operate in a variety of bands, from UHF-Band to Ka-Band. Triad also produces Up and Down-converters and creates full duplex Tx/Rx assemblies used in FDD radio systems.

These products have been used by various NewSpace companies, including In-Space Missions Limited (BAE Systems) among other industry players. Triad RF subsystems were launched on three different SpaceX Rideshare missions within a year: the Falcon 9 Transporter-2 in 2021 and the Transporter-4 and Transporter-5 in 2022, respectively. Over the last five years, Triad built and delivered over 400 CubeSat amplifier and frequency converter products to support critical communications links on customer satellites.

About Triad RF Systems

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Triad RF Systems is a recognized leading designer and manufacturer of integrated radio systems, RF power amplifiers, bi-directional amplifiers, assemblies and custom multi-functional amplifier systems for unmanned systems, drones, CubeSat platforms, custom military applications, as well as electronic warfare systems. Triad RF Systems is an AS9100 Certified company with products that are proven to perform to the most demanding requirements of MIL-STD-810. Triad RF Systems has sold over 10,000 units in over 35 countries, 6 continents, and their CubeSat products have logged over a combined 16 years of Low Earth Orbit flight time.

About In-Space Missions Limited

In‐Space Missions Limited is a company of world‐class experts who design, build and operate bespoke physical and digital customer missions, providing a valuable service to customers keen to get their technology into orbit quickly. Based in Alton, UK, their experienced staff work with a new space approach which enables a significant reduction in traditional timescales to get technology on orbit.

