Passive Plus, Inc. Offers the Modelithics® Passive Plus Component Library as a Free 90-day Trial

Passive Plus, Inc. (PPI), a Modelithics® Vendor Partner (MVP), is now offering design engineers a Free 90-Day Trial license for the Modelithics PPI Component Library. This will provide PPI customers access to extremely accurate scalable simulation models for Passive Plus capacitors with advanced features that enable a more precise and rapid design process.

The Modelithics® Vendor Partner (MVP) Program promoted collaboration and open communication between Passive Plus and Modelithics during the development of advanced data sets and Modelithics Microwave Global Models™ for Passive Plus capacitors. Through the MVP Program, Passive Plus is also sponsoring free trials of these models to approved customers.

The Microwave Global Models include every part value in a series and permit users to input substrate thickness, dielectric constant, and loss tangent, as well as mounting pad layout dimensions. Selected models also include capacitor orientation – vertical or horizontal – as an input. Engineers can request FREE use of the models, by either visiting the Passive Plus Resources page (http://passiveplus.com/addldocs_resources.php) or the Passive Plus MVP page on the Modelithics® website (http://www.modelithics.com/mvp/PassivePlus/) by clicking on “FREE TRIAL”.

PPI provides technical information and support allowing engineers to determine the correct PPI capacitor for their requirements. Series information, such as Series datasheets, S-Parameter data, and Modelithics® Modeling Data can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com/hiqproducts.php. Unique part information such as Scattering Matrices (S2P) Charts while providing options (Case Size, Terminations, Mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, Impedance) along with Part & Series Datasheets can be found at http://www.passiveplus.net/.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, PPI maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility ensuring a wide range of superior High-Q Capacitors and Custom Assemblies. PPI works with requesting engineers to determine best assembly for their applications.

PPI is known for their outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, PPI is committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

PPI is ISO9001 certified.

Contact PPI directly at +1 (631) 425-0938 or sales@passiveplus.com for quotes, pricing, orders, custom requests or specific engineering questions.

About PPI

With over 30 years in the RF/Microwave industry, Passive Plus, Inc. manufactures high quality, high power passive components using state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques. Specializing in Magnetic & Non-Magnetic High-Q/Low ESR Capacitor product lines, PPI supplies reliable quality components to the Military, Medical, Semiconductor, Broadcast and Telecommunications industries. Contact Passive Plus directly at +1 (631) 425-0938 or sales@passiveplus.com for quotes, pricing, orders, custom assembly request or specific engineering questions.

About Modelithics, Inc.

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, which includes the CLR Library™, containing measurement-based Microwave Global Models™ for a multitude of commercially-available passive component families, the NLD Library™ (non-linear diode models) the NLT Library™ (non-linear transistor models), and the SLC Library™ (system level component models). Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, CLR Library™, NLD Library™, NLT Library™, and the SLC Library™ are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. For information, contact sales@modelithics.com.

