Modelithics Releases the COMPLETE+3D Library v22.4 for Ansys HFS

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 22.4 of the COMPLETE+3D Library for use with Ansys HFSS. Included in this library are over 370 highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors. Also included is Modelithics’ collection of over 500 3D electromagnetic (EM) geometry models for inductors, capacitors, filters, packages, and connectors. With both circuit and 3D EM models, the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library now includes over 30 vendors for more than 850 models representing over 25,000 individual components.

Version 22.4 adds new Microwave Global Models for various part families, including the AMOTECH A60F and A80B capacitor series and the Kemet CBR04 Auto and CBR06 Auto capacitor series. New Microwave Global Models are also available for the Kyocera-AVX 550Z and 550U capacitor series, the Smiths Interconnect CT0404ALN1WB1, CT0404ALN2WB1, CT0603ALN1SMTF resistor series, and the Yageo AQ0402, CQ0603, and AQ0603 capacitor series. New 3D models are also available for CBR04 Auto capacitor series from KEMET, the AQ0402 capacitor series from Yageo, and 12 connectors from IEH.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for AMOTECH, IEH, Kemet, Kyocera-AVX, and Smiths Interconnect components are available. For more information or to request a free use of the new models for components from these MVPs as well as other available Modelithics models, please visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP.

The new 3D Modelithics and circuit simulation models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library v22.4 for Ansys HFSS. For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v22.4 release notes. To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/HFSS.

