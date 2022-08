RP-SMA connectors are reverse-polarity configurations that reverse the gender of the connector’s contact pin without affecting electrical or mechanical performance. They operate up to 6 GHz and include plug and jack versions that are designed for use with various ultraminiature micro-coaxial cables such as 0.81 mm, 1.32 mm, and 1.37 mm. All models have a secure threaded coupling mechanism to provide high resistance to vibration.

Amphenol RF

