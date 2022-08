The Model 3337+ is a 1208 MHz selective elliptic low-pass filter with a stopband that begins at 1292 MHz and extends to greater than 6 GHz. The passband is from DC to 1207.5 MHz, and impedance is 50 ohms. The SMD filter measures 0.2 x 0.3 x 0.18 in. and other frequencies are available.

KR ELECTRONICS

