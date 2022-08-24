18 to 40 GHz Phase Shifter

The 7929 pin-diode digital phase shifter operates from 18 to 40 GHz with a 360° range of phase shift. Phase shifting is achieved utilizing a RF vector modulator approach and a 3 dB hybrid coupler divides the RF signal into two quadrature components that are then biased in proportion to the sine and cosine of the desired phase shift. The signals are combined in phase to yield desired output. Improved phase accuracy and PM/AM performance are achieved by using double-balanced biphase linear amplitude modulators.

KRATOS GENERAL MICROWAVE

