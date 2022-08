The QPA1724 MMIC amplifier delivers 20 W of saturated power from 17.3 to 21.2 GHz and is designed for both commercial and defense applications. Power-added efficiency is 27%, with 16 dB of large-signal gain and small-signal gain of 25 dB. It is packaged in a 7.5 x 6 mm air-cavity SMT package.

