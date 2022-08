The MT8000A with 5G base station emulation allows a single MT8000A to support both the FR1 and FR2 bands. When combined with the over-the-air chamber, it enables millimeter-wave band RF measurements and beamforming tests-call connections specified by 3GPP. The SmartStudio NR MX800070A provides functional tests without requiring difficult scenario development, and the Shield Box MA8161A supports functional tests in FR2 bands.

