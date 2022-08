The PS-812-360-14B-SFF OPT10D27 digitally tuned phase shifter is designed for use in phased-array element applications and operates from 8 to 12 GHz. The module can handle an RF input power of +30 dBm, has insertion loss of 12 dB, and is tuned using 14-bit (+3.3 VDC RSS-422 control) through a 44-pin D-sub male connector. RF signals are handled with female SMA connectors.

QUANTIC PMI

(5)