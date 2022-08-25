<strong>AOC 2022: 59th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention</strong>

  1. Home
AOC 2022: 59th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention

October 25–27, 2022 | Washington, DC

The AOC International Symposium & Convention is the premier event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals worldwide.

Join us at the industry’s leading, three-day event, alongside nearly 2,000 professionals from 30+ countries spanning industry, military, and government sectors.

2022 Theme: The EMSO Playbook: Maneuvering to Win in a New Era • Global security is changing rapidly, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to growing tensions in the Pacific. The EMSO fight will be complex in all future conflicts; it is a critical way we can invest in improving our ability to maneuver in the next five years. The symposium will explore the playbook required for successful EMSO for US and coalition partners.

Register today at 59.crows.org

