Keysight Announces New Device Modeling Software to Enable One-Stop Workflow

Improves team productivity for semiconductor device modeling engineers with enhanced automation across the design and development workflow

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new model generator (MG) environment that increases productivity for semiconductor device modeling engineers with improved automation across the entire workflow.

Semiconductor device modeling engineers require automated tools to create accurate simulation models and process design kits (PDK) for baseband and radio frequency (RF) integrated circuit (IC) designs that leverage both silicon (CMOS) and compound III-V technologies.

“Keysight’s device modeling 2023 software suite addresses the needs of customers who generate high-quality SPICE models in limited time,” said Ma Long, manager of device modeling and characterization at Keysight Technologies. “This new solution offers workflow and speed improvements and represents a significant advancement toward delivering a flexible and open environment that integrates all Keysight modeling technologies.”

To address the growing needs of device modeling engineers, Keysight’s device modeling 2023 software suite includes:

For more information about Keysight’s PathWave Device Modeling solutions, visit What’s New in Device Modeling.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

(17)