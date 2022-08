The P2T-100M50G-100-T-OPT40 is an SP2T absorptive switch that operates from 100 MHz to 40 GHz and can handle a CW RF input power of +20 dBm. Insertion loss is less than 6 dB, switching speed is less than 50 ns, and isolation is greater than 80 dB. The switch operates from a +/-5 VDC supply and consumes less than 100 mA of current and can be controlled via 1-bit TTL logic. The unit’s dimensions are 1.0 x 0.75 x 0.4 inches.

QUANTIC PMI

