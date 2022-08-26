  1. Home
  2. On The Market
  3. 70 W GaN Power Amplifier
On The Market
0

70 W GaN Power Amplifier

70 W GaN Power Amplifier
12
0

The AMP1146A GaN RF power amplifier operates from 2 to 8 GHz, delivers an RF output power of 70 W CW, and power gain of 48 dB. Return loss is -10 dB, two-tone IMD is -30 dBc, and harmonics are suppressed to -20 dBc and spurious emissions to -60 dBc. It operates at 32 VDC at 14 A and has input power protection of +5 dBm. Operating temperature range of the amplifier is -20° C to +75° C, and it can operate at altitudes up to 3 km. Connectors are female SMA.

EXODUS ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS

(12)

print

Related posts:

  1. High Power Amplifier
  2. Amplifier with Quiet-Cool Technology
  3. Broadband Class A/AB Amplifier
  4. Broadband 150 W Power Amplifier
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
May2021-53

High Power Amplifier

mpdigest 0
May2021-54

Amplifier with Quiet-Cool Technology

mpdigest 0
Sept2021-09

Broadband Class A/AB Amplifier

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2022 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video