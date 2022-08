The DTA-812-80-14B-SFF OPT10D27 digitally tuned attenuator operates from 8 to 12 GHz with attenuation range up to 80 dB in 0.005 dB steps. It can handle RF input power up to +30 dBm, has insertion loss of 10 dB, and is tuned using 14-bit RS-422. Connectors are female SMA and enclosure size is 3.25 x 2 x 0.5 in.

QUANTIC PMI

