The SKY12248-492LF is a compact single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) fail-safe switch for TDD 4G and 5G applications. It can be tuned to specific RF bands within the range of 2.3 to 4.2 GHz by modifying external SMT components. This device features low insertion loss, high isolation, and low DC power consumption and requires minimal external components, enabling a smaller PCB footprint. The device is provided in a 5 × 5 mm, 20-pin QFN package.

