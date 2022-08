The HJ22 ultra-miniature low phase noise crystal oscillators are well suited for use in embedded automotive applications at frequencies between 20 and 50 MHz. They have typical RMS phase jitter of 48 fs (300 fs maximum) and phase noise is -153 dBc/Hz at a 10 kHz offset and -166 dBc/Hz at a 100 kHz offset at 49.152 MHz.

