The Minima SR4L075 is a multi-band SMD antenna that measures only 40 x 10 x 3.3 mm and weighs 3 g, making it small enough for applications with extreme space constraints. It covers 617 to 824 MHz, 824 to 960 MHz, 1710 to 2170 MHz, 2300 to 2400 MHz, 2500 to 2690 MHz, and 3300 to 3800 MHz. Efficiency of the antenna ranges from 35% to 50%.

