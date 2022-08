The BB60C is a 9 kHz to 6 GHz real-time RF spectrum analyzer that streams 140 Mbytes/s of digitized RF to a PC using USB 3.0 and has an instantaneous bandwidth of 27 MHz and sweep speeds of 24 GHz/s. It operates from -40º C to +65º C and has configurable I/Q streaming bandwidths.

