Modelithics and IEH Corporation Partner to Offer New 3D Geometry Models for Connector Products

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models, and IEH Corporation, a worldwide leader in hyperboloid connectors and contacts, are pleased to announce the release of 12 new 3D geometry models for IEH hyperboloid connector products.The new 3D models are now available within the latest version, v22.4, of the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys® HFSS™.

IEH hyperboloid interconnect solutions have been in use for over 40 years under the most demanding conditions. They offer benefits that include immunity to shock and vibration, improved current carrying capacity, and extremely low contact resistance, among others. IEH hyperboloid connectors are intended for aerospace, defense, commercial, and medical use.

The new Modelithics 3D models for IEH hyperboloid connector products include male and female versions of the HGM, HMK, HMM, HRM, and HVM printed-circuit-board (PCB) connectors. New models are also available for HKC Hyperkinetic (daughter card and backplane) high-speed connector products. All models are validated for both single-ended and differential S-parameters. The models for the HMM connectors are validated to 40 GHz, while all other models are validated to 20 GHz. Time-domain data is also provided for each model.

Included within each model is a new feature called Dynamic Region Selection. This feature allows users to isolate specific columns to include in a simulation. Objects not included in the selection remain visible but are assigned the “non-Model” property. These “non-Model” objects are excluded from the simulation, enabling a much faster overall simulation time.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day trials of Modelithics models for IEH connectors are available. For more information or to request a free trial of the new models for the IEH connectors, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/MVP/IEH.

