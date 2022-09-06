Modelithics and MACOM Collaborate to Offer New Modelithics Enhanced, Highly-Accurate Power Divider, Coupler and Balun Models

Modelithics the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models and MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (MACOM), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, are pleased to announce the release of new models for three MACOM components: the MAPD-011062 power divider, the MACP-011088 bi-directional coupler, and the MABA-011125 balun. Each model is a substrate selectable S-parameter data model valid through 50 GHz. The new models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library.

Both the MAPD-011062 power divider and the MABA-011125 balun come in a 3-mm, 16-lead QFN package, while the MACP-011088 bi-directional coupler comes in a 4-mm, 24-lead QFN package. The models for all three parts were developed based on multi-port S-parameter measurements with calibration referenced to the edges of the bonding pads on the package.

Measurements of all three components were performed on both 6.6- and 10-mil Rogers 4350B substrates to enable substrate selectable models to be created. Designers can select either of the two substrates within the model parameters. Applications for the MAPD-011062 power divider, the MACP-011088 bi-directional coupler, and the MABA-011125 balun include test and measurement, military communications, and multi-band radios.

The Modelithics COMPLETE Library and the mmWave & 5G Library are available for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys), Cadence® AWR Design Environment®, and other simulators. For a free trial, please visit: www.modelithics.com.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, FREE 90-day trials of all Modelithics models for MACOM components in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library are available. For more information or to request a free trial of all the Modelithics MACOM models, visit: www.modelithics.com/MVP/MACOM.

(7)