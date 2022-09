The CMX90A702 three-stage GaAs pHEMT MMIC amplifier operates from 26.5 to 29.5 MHz and delivers +25 dBm output power at 1dB gain compression with power-added efficiency of 26%, 1 dB of small signal gain, and +32.5 dBm (OIP3). It has an on-chip temperature-compensated RF power detector, and fast-switching enable circuit and is internally matched to 50 ohms.

