The SG06-840001-S5S5 miniature signal generator operates from 25 MHz to 6 GHz with a step size of 100 Hz and output power from -17 to +13 dBm. The pocket-sized generator has spurious levels of -70 dBc, harmonics of -25 dBc, and phase noise of -94 dBc/Hz at a 10 kHz offset from 1 to 3 GHz. It can be controlled via USB, Ethernet, or RS-232 interfaces, via a GUI, or by terminal applications (ASCII commands).

