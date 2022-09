The 251-088-030 is a 50 ohm directional coupler that covers 500 MHz to 2 GHz with a 30 dB coupling value. Frequency sensitivity is +/-0.75 dB or less, insertion loss is 0.4 dB, and directivity is 20 dB. Maximum VSWR is 1.25:1, and maximum RF input power is 50 W average and 1kW peak. Connectors are female SMA. Other couplers are also available for various applications.

