The NC520 noise source operates from 200 kHz to 5 GHz producing white Gaussian noise with an output power of more than 25 dB ENR (-143 dBm/Hz) and a crest factor of 5:1. This noise source contains all bias circuits and requires no external components. It requires a DC supply of 5 V and consumes less than 30 mA of current.

NOISECOM

(10)

print