The SiteHawk is a field-portable antenna and cable analyzer that operates from 1 MHz to 6 GHz. It can be used to measure frequency domain reflectometry, fault location or distance-to-fault, and cable loss and has a USB port for connection to storage devices and battery charging. The SiteHawk can be used for all sub-6 GHz bands as well broadcast, tactical military, paging, public safety, Wi-Fi and TETRA.

