PS-360-2832-5-292FF-OPT10B digitally controlled phase shifter operates between 28 and 32 GHz with a phase shifting range from 0 to 349 deg. It has maximum insertion loss of 12.5 dB, maximum VSWR of 2.5:1; and a maximum switching speed of 500 ns. Ten logic input lines provide phase shifting with an LSB of 0.35 deg. The module uses female 2.92 mm connectors and measures 1.8 x 1.15 x 0.13 in.

QUANTIC PMI

(11)