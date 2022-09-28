Altum RF Announces New Grant and Collaboration with ITRI and TMYTEK 

Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications, announces a new grant and collaboration with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the largest applied technology research institution in Taiwan, and TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a leading mmWave solution provider targeting the 5G/B5G and SATCOM markets.

Altum RF, ITRI and TMYTEK will collaborate on an Antenna and Semiconductor Integrated Modules (AIMS) project for satellite communications systems. The grant comes from the Eureka Globalstars Taiwan framework. The project began in August 2022 and is slated to continue for two years.

The purpose of the AIMS project is to develop a millimeter-wave antenna-in-package (AiP) module for phased array Ka-band satellite communication systems. Developing this module will make satellite communication systems more energy-efficient, cost-effective and better suited for a technology that enables high-volume and low-cost manufacturing.

“We thank Eureka Globalstars Taiwan for this grant and look forward to collaborating with strong technical partners to develop new technologies that lower costs for satellite communications systems,” stated Greg Baker, Altum RF CEO. “Altum RF’s MMIC design team has unique gallium nitride experience that will be key to making this technical advancement a reality.”

“Enabled by AI and IoT, the contest for pursuing the innovation for B5G, LEO satellite, receiving station, and mm-wave communication has been a worldwide trend. AiP has become a solution to accelerate the market growth for the satellite communication industry,” stated Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang, General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories at ITRI. “As an R&D institute with the capacity for fan-out wafer-level packaging and high-precision chip and device bonding technology, it’s our great pleasure to join the project and collaborate with Altum RF and TMYTEK to integrate a GaN semiconductor power amplifier, a silicon-based beamformer IC, and an antenna into a phased array module.”

Su-Wei Chang, founder and president of TMYTEK said, “This is an excellent collaboration between TMYTEK, Altum RF, and ITRI to redefine the electronically steered array solution. By integrating the GaN PA and packaging with wafer-level package technology, we aim to minimize the array’s size, weight, and power. Together with our ecosystem partners, TMYTEK is accelerating the development of the satellite industry by offering a total ground terminal solution.”

Altum RF is an international company, with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio and design projects based on customer requirements.

ABOUT ALTUM RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs or GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for Telecom, 5G, Satcom, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense or Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

ABOUT ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

ABOUT TMYTEK

TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) is a leading mmWave solution provider targeting the 5G/B5G and SATCOM market with a one-stop solution capable of design, manufacturing, and testing. TMYTEK focus on developing mmWave beamforming systems and antenna-in-package modules to make them energy-efficient, cost-effective, and based on a technology that is fit for high-volume and low-cost manufacturing.

