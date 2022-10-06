Phased-array designs and techniques from Analog Devices will be among the wide array of the latest developments in the technology on display for visitors to the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology. Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 in the Waltham Westin (Waltham, MA), and sponsored by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the event features an educational technical conference and an exhibition. Analog Devices will be exhibiting at Booth #11 with several on-site demonstrations of designers’ kits and development platforms based on phased array technology.

Analog Devices, a long-time developer of analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) will populate its booth with experts on the application of phased array technology for commercial systems, and aerospace and defense (A&D) systems, such as military radars. Visitors to the booth can discuss various aspects of hybrid and digital beamforming for phased array systems, including meeting size, weight, and power (SWaP) goals at RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave (mmWave) signal frequencies.

Visitors can benefit from scheduled presentations as part of a highly focused technical conference, including talks from Analog Devices presenters on flat-panel (AESAs) for satellite communications (satcom) and a development platform for phased arrays at Ka-band frequencies

ICs digital-signal-processing (DSP) technology for microwave beamforming at L-band through C-band frequencies.

Those stopping at the Analog Devices booth can also enjoy meeting engineers with experience on implementing phased arrays and learn from brief but informative on-site demonstrations. For example, a 256-element-transmit, 256-element-receive phased array developer’s kit was built entirely with parts from Analog Devices and operates at Ka-band while a radar development platform combines the power of analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) with RF/microwave frequency-conversion circuitry to achieve effective radar beamforming at X-band frequencies.

Analog Devices’ booth visitors at the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology can also partake in additional demonstrations of L-/S-/C-band digital beamforming phased array development platforms and a wideband direct-RF-sampled multiple-channel radar receiver development platform. Whether for communications or for radar systems, designers will want to spend time at Booth #11.

Analog Devices’ innovative ICs enable efficient phased-array designs capable of operating at microwave frequencies with wide instantaneous bandwidths. Visitors to the at the 2022 IEEE International Symposium on Phased Array Systems and Technology can learn more while at the event and by time spent at www.analog.com/PhasedArray.

