The Phoenix Company of Chicago, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website.

The Phoenix Company of Chicago is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www.phoenixofchicago.com.

With a sleek, modern design and a new, user-friendly interface featuring improved navigation and search functionality, their updated website provides visitors an intuitive way to learn about The Phoenix Company of Chicago’s RF/Microwave solutions, view their expanded product line, and download technical resources.

“Our new website is full of updated products and new technologies that may surprise even our closest customers” Phoenix’s CEO Mike Machura stated. “Customers will like the efficient visual organization and enjoy using the innovative product filter to easily find the right product.”

About the Phoenix Company of Chicago:

The Phoenix Company of Chicago designs and manufactures world-class blindmate RF and Microwave contacts, cable assemblies, and housings for the Test and Measurement, Quantum Computing, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Medical, and Military industries.

