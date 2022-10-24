The AWG70000B Series arbitrary waveform generators have up to 50 GS/s and 10-b vertical resolution to create a high-performance signal stimulus solution for simulating real-world environments by playing back captured signals. They have a spurious free dynamic range of -80 dBc, waveform memory of up to 32 GSamples to play 640 ms of data at 50 GS/s, and direct generation of signals with carriers up to 20 GHz wide, removing the need for external RF conversion. Users can model signal impairments up to speeds of 12.5 GB/s. The integrated display and buttons make it possible to quickly select, edit, and play waveforms directly from the front panel.

