The Sidekiq X4 multi-channel RF transceiver card integrates two Analog Devices ADRV9009 wideband transceivers providing 4 receivers and 4 transmitters, creating a high-capacity RF transceiver solution that resides in a VITA 57.1 FPGA mezzanine card. The receivers can be configured as phase coherent, two phase coherent pairs, or dual independently tunable receivers with 400 MHz per channel, for a instantaneous bandwidth of 800 MHz. The transmitters can all be phase coherent or split into two phase coherent pairs. Each channel’s bandwidth is configurable up to 200 MHz. Sidekiq X4 can be ordered with either MMCX, SSMC or SMP RF connectors. Tuning range is 1 MHz to 6 GHz. transmit output is up to +5 dB, receive noise figure is 8 dB, and the maximum A/C sample rate is 245.76 Msamples/s.

EPIQ SOLUTIONS

(9)

print