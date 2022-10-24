  1. Home
The M9393A vector signal analyzer (VSA) in a PXI form factor integrates core signal analysis capabilities with hardware speed and accuracy. It has a frequency range of 3.6 GHz to 50 GHz, characterizes spurs and harmonics, and provides access to common signal analysis measurements and standards in compliance with PathWave X-Series measurement applications. Tests can be accelerated test with low latency, and high throughput of the PXIe architecture to allow high-speed power, spectrum, and I/Q measurements. The system allows designers to gain insight with advanced analysis of more than 75 signal formats with the PathWave Vector Signal Analysis (89600 VSA) software.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

