400 W C-band Indoor TWTA

The STR1140 is a SATCOM amplifier system using multi-collector TWT powered by an advanced power supply. Output power is 400 W, small-signal gain is 75 dB, and operating voltage is 99 to 265 VAC. The rack mount TWTAs have a color touchscreen interface with a selector wheel that provides the amplifier status including RF output power, heater, helix monitoring, and TWT temperature. Remote control operation can be made via RS485 or through an Ethernet interface.

