This 400 W S-band power amplifier MMIC is fabricated using WIN Semiconductor NP45-11 technology and operates between 2.8 and 3.3 GHz, delivering 400 W and a PAE between 50-55%. The NP45-11 process is a 0.45 µm RF GaN-on-SiC HEMT technology manufactured with enhanced moisture protection.

ALTUM RF

(0)