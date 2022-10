The SWM16X is a modular switching system in a single 4RU unit that operates between 20 MHz and 3 GHz and can be configured from 4×16 to 16×16. It has 10.1 in. touchscreen and is available in a distributive fanout version or a combining fan-in version. Higher frequency ranges are available up to 6 GHz.

