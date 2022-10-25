Class AB RF Power Amplifier

The ZHL2G02G4125+ is a Class AB, high-power amplifier providing typically 125 W saturated power in the 2000 to 2400 MHz band. The amplifier provides protection against reverse polarity, overheating, high forward and reflected power. Its output stage can operate into an open and short and shuts off when the reflected power exceeds 100 W CW. The rugged aluminum alloy enclosure measures 170 x 110 x 30 mm and has an SMA input connector and an N-connector at the output.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(0)