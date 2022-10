The Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit (IC) devices work with Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software and are tailored for the requirements of different equipment in 5G fronthaul networks. Together, they offer compliance with all relevant telecom standards including ITU-T G.826x/G.827x, IEEE 1588-2008/2019. and O-RAN WG4.

