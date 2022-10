The PS-3R5G6R5G-10B-SFF 10 bit digital phase shifter operates from 3.5 to 6.5 GHz with 360° phase shift and an LSB of 0.35°, Maximum VSWR is 1.6:1, phase flatness is +/-10°, minimum harmonic suppression is -50 dBc, and spurious suppression is -60 dBc.

QUANTIC PMI

