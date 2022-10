The TS63421K is a reflective SP4T switch designed for antenna or filter tuning applications and operates from 1 MHz to 1 GHz. It has 1.9-ohm on-resistance and off-capacitance of 0.35 pF. It requires a 2.6 to 5.5 VDC supply, handles 100 VDC, is housed in a QFN plastic package, and control is provided by 1.2 to 5.0 VDC digital control.

TAGORE TECHNOLOGY

(4)

print