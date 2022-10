The SARA-R500E is an LTE-M module and has an eSIM. Data plans for the eSIM can be selected using u-Blox’s Thingstream platform and it supports MQTT Anywhere, AssistNow, and CellLocate services. Uplink data rate is up to 1200 kb/s and downlink data rate is 374 kbit/s.

