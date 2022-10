The B280MF1S bandpass filter has a passband from 26.5 to 29.5 GHz and a center frequency at 28 GHz. Passband insertion loss is less than 2.9 dB and rejection above and below the passband is 10 dB. It is equipped with appropriate shielding materials and has an operating temperature range from -55° to +125°C.

